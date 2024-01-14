Buffalo and San Jose take the ice in out-of-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (10-30-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-21-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup.

Buffalo has a 9-11-1 record in home games and an 18-21-4 record overall. The Sabres have an 18-5-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose has a 10-30-3 record overall and a 4-18-1 record in road games. The Sharks have a 6-17-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Mittelstadt has 11 goals and 25 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jeff Skinner: out (upper body), Victor Olofsson: day to day (illness).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (upper body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press