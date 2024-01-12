Senators bring losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (10-29-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-23, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators head into a matchup against the San Jose Sharks as losers of five games in a row.

Ottawa has a 14-23 record overall and a 10-10-0 record on its home ice. The Senators serve 12.4 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in NHL play.

San Jose has a 10-29-3 record overall and a 4-17-1 record in road games. The Sharks have a 6-17-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored seven goals with 27 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has five goals and 23 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Anton Forsberg: day to day (groin), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (upper body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press