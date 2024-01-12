Tampa Bay takes on Anaheim after overtime win

Anaheim Ducks (14-26-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-17-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Anaheim Ducks after the Lightning beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime.

Tampa Bay is 21-17-5 overall and 13-5-3 at home. The Lightning have a 20-3-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Anaheim has an 8-10-0 record in road games and a 14-26-1 record overall. The Ducks have a 14-5-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman has six goals and 33 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 20 goals and 10 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has scored two goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Haydn Fleury: out (hand), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (upper-body), Tanner Jeannot: out (lower body).

Ducks: Max Jones: out (upper body), John Gibson: day to day (upper-body), Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (undisclosed), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press