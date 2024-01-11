Sharks take losing streak into game against the Canadiens

San Jose Sharks (9-29-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-17-6, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canadiens -154, Sharks +129; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop a 12-game losing streak with a win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal has a 17-17-6 record overall and an 8-10-2 record in home games. The Canadiens have conceded 136 goals while scoring 109 for a -27 scoring differential.

San Jose is 9-29-3 overall and 3-17-1 on the road. The Sharks are 7-3-0 in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won the last matchup 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 12 goals and 22 assists for the Canadiens. Josh Anderson has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has scored three goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 0-10-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Carey Price: out (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (pectoral), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body), Alex Newhook: out (lower body).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (upper body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press