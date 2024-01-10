Ducks visit the Hurricanes, try to prolong road winning streak

Anaheim Ducks (14-25-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Carolina Hurricanes trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Carolina is 22-13-5 overall and 10-3-4 at home. The Hurricanes have conceded 119 goals while scoring 136 for a +17 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 8-9-0 on the road and 14-25-1 overall. The Ducks have a -32 scoring differential, with 101 total goals scored and 133 given up.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Ducks won 6-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 19 goals and 10 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has scored three goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-1-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting), Jesper Fast: day to day (upper body), Martin Necas: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Max Jones: out (upper body), Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Trevor Zegras: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press