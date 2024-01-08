Reactions to the death of German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer at the age of 78 View Photo

MUNICH (AP) — Reactions to the death of soccer great Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup both as player and coach for Germany, at the age of 78:

___

“The football world mourns the loss of the legendary Kaiser. His unparalleled versatility, graceful transitions between defense and midfield, impeccable ball control, and visionary style reshaped the way football was played in his era. His leadership qualities shone through as he captained both the national team and Bayern Munich during their most successful periods and continued to shine bright in his coaching career. Beckenbauer’s legacy as one of football’s all-time greats is beyond dispute. Farewell to a true legend!” – UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

___

“Franz Beckenbauer’s death is a real landmark. We look upon his life’s work with respect and great gratitude. In him we are losing a unique soccer player and a lovable person. The ‘Kaiser’ was one of the best players our sport has ever seen. With his easiness, his elegance and his vision, he set standards on the field. His meticulousness and charisma as a team boss as head of the World Cup organizing committee, as well as his energy and drive, are unforgettable.” – German soccer federation president Bernd Neuendorf.

___

“A legend of German and world football, Franz Beckenbauer has achievements and triumphs which are etched in history and yet, for all his popularity, ‘Der Kaiser’ always remained modest and down to earth. … A really great person, a friend of football, a champion and a true legend, dear Franz will never be forgotten.” – FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

___

“The Kaiser is gone: he represented elegance, kindness and friendship. He was a life companion for a very long time: he brought me to soccer like Pele, Cruyff or Charlton. He made German soccer, but also world soccer. For me, he was the epitome of class, both on and off the pitch. Mister Beckenbauer is gone.” – France soccer great Michel Platini, in a statement to The Associated Press.

___

“For me Franz Beckenbauer was the best soccer player in German history. His interpretation of the libero role changed the game, this role and his friendship with the ball set him free. Franz Beckenbauer could float across the grass. As a player and later as a coach, he was sublime, he was above everything. When Franz Beckenbauer entered a room, the room lit up. He rightfully carried the name ‘Beacon of German soccer.’ Even the health problems and blows of fate could not shake the aura he carried to the end. I’m grateful and proud that I was able to get to know him and will remember him fondly.” – Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

___

“One of the greatest players in the history of FC Bayern has unfortunately left us. Rest in peace, Kaiser Franz. We will never forget you, what you delivered for soccer in Germany.” – Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Müller.

___

“Germany has lost the best player that Germany ever had, and the best in the world alongside Pelé. That makes me very sad, that we have to part ways so early. We played together in the under-18s, in the national team, and were together at the World Cups. I was always in touch with his family. I’m lost for words.” – Beckenbauer’s 1974 World Cup-winning teammate Berti Vogts.

___

“World champion as a player and coach: Franz Beckenbauer was one of the greatest soccer players in Germany and for many “the Kaiser” (emperor) because he inspired generations of enthusiasm for German soccer. We will miss him. My thoughts are with his family and friends.” – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a tweet.

___

“Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm.” – Former England striker Gary Lineker, in a tweet.

___

“It was a big shock, although I knew Franz wasn’t well. His death is a loss for soccer and the whole of Germany. He was one of the biggest, as a player and coach, but also away from the field. Franz was an outstanding personality, not just in soccer, and he was recognized all over the world.” – former West Germany captain Lothar Matthäus.

___

“Franz Beckenbauer is the biggest personality that FC Bayern ever had. As a player, coach, president, person – unforgettable. Nobody will ever reach him. People can say they saw football in the times of Franz Beckenbauer. He was a friend to me, a unique companion, and a gift to us all. Dear Franz, rest in peace.” – Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß.

___

“Barcelona joins the football world in mourning the loss of one of the sport’s greatest ambassadors … The Kaiser, one of the greatest legends of German and world football, was a brilliant player.” – Barcelona statement.

___

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Franz Beckenbauer, one of the legends of German and world soccer. We will all remember him as an elegant, intelligent, talented player and leader of men, who built up an exceptional record of achievements with Bayern Munich and the German national team.” – French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo.

___

