Lightning take on the Kings after Point’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (20-10-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (19-17-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Los Angeles Kings after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning’s 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Tampa Bay has an 11-5-3 record in home games and a 19-17-5 record overall. The Lightning are seventh in the league with 133 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

Los Angeles is 20-10-6 overall and 13-3-1 in road games. The Kings have an 11-3-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 28 goals and 39 assists for the Lightning. Victor Hedman has one goal and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and 23 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Haydn Fleury: out (hand), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press