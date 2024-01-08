Anaheim visits Nashville after Zegras’ 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (13-25-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-17-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Nashville Predators after Trevor Zegras’ two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Ducks’ 3-2 loss.

Nashville is 22-17-1 overall and 12-10-0 at home. The Predators are 19-5-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Anaheim has a 7-9-0 record in road games and a 13-25-1 record overall. The Ducks have a 9-17-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Ducks won 3-2 in the previous meeting. Zegras led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 21 goals and 24 assists for the Predators. Gustav Nyquist has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Mason McTavish has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, six penalties and 16.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Ducks: Max Jones: day to day (upper body), Ryan Strome: day to day (upper body), Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Troy Terry: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press