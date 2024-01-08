Maple Leafs take on the Sharks on 3-game win streak

San Jose Sharks (9-28-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (20-10-7, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs head into a matchup against the San Jose Sharks as winners of three games in a row.

Toronto is 9-7-2 in home games and 20-10-7 overall. The Maple Leafs have a +10 scoring differential, with 129 total goals scored and 119 given up.

San Jose is 3-16-1 on the road and 9-28-3 overall. The Sharks rank 10th in the league serving 10.2 penalty minutes per game.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won the last meeting 4-1. William Nylander scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 30 goals and 15 assists for the Maple Leafs. Morgan Rielly has 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has scored 13 goals with 15 assists for the Sharks. Mario Ferraro has six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 0-10-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Joseph Woll: out (ankle), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Kyle Burroughs: day to day (lower body), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press