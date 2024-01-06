Los Angeles visits Washington after Kempe’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (18-13-6, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Washington Capitals after Adrian Kempe’s two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Kings’ 4-3 shootout loss.

Washington has a 9-6-4 record in home games and an 18-13-6 record overall. The Capitals have a 13-1-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Los Angeles is 20-9-6 overall and 13-2-1 on the road. The Kings have an 11-3-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Capitals won the previous meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 14 goals and nine assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has eight goals and 23 assists for the Kings. Kempe has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Charlie Lindgren: out (upper-body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Sonny Milano: out (upper body), T.J. Oshie: out (lower body).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press