Sharks bring 10-game losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-7, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-27-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop their 10-game skid when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

San Jose has a 9-27-3 record overall and a 6-11-2 record in home games. The Sharks have allowed 157 goals while scoring 79 for a -78 scoring differential.

Toronto has a 19-10-7 record overall and a 10-3-5 record on the road. The Maple Leafs have gone 9-3-1 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has scored 14 goals with 24 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has nine goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 0-10-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Kyle Burroughs: day to day (lower body), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Joseph Woll: out (ankle), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press