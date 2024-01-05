Jets try to keep win streak going, visit the Ducks

Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4, second in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -192, Ducks +161; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 13-23-1 overall and 6-14-1 at home. The Ducks have gone 13-4-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Winnipeg has a 24-9-4 record overall and an 11-4-2 record in road games. The Jets have gone 22-2-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 18 goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has scored 12 goals with 25 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 6.5 penalties and 18.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Jets: 8-0-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ross Johnston: day to day (illness), Ryan Strome: day to day (upper body), Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Radko Gudas: day to day (illness), Troy Terry: out (upper-body).

Jets: David Gustafsson: out (lower body), Kyle Connor: out (knee), Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press