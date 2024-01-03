Toronto visits Anaheim after Nylander’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (18-10-7, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-23, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -192, Ducks +159; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Anaheim Ducks after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Anaheim has a 6-14-0 record at home and a 13-23 record overall. The Ducks are 9-17-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Toronto is 18-10-7 overall and 9-3-5 in road games. The Maple Leafs have allowed 117 goals while scoring 123 for a +6 scoring differential.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored 10 goals with nine assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 14 goals and 23 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has 10 goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 6.3 penalties and 18.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Troy Terry: day to day (upper-body).

Maple Leafs: John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Joseph Woll: out (ankle), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press