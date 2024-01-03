Sharks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (23-9-4, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-26-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Winnipeg Jets as losers of nine in a row.

San Jose is 9-26-3 overall and 6-10-2 in home games. The Sharks are sixth in NHL play with 160 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

Winnipeg is 23-9-4 overall and 10-4-2 on the road. The Jets have a 7-4-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Sharks won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has four goals and 21 assists for the Sharks. Mario Ferraro has six assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has scored 12 goals with 24 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Jets: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

Jets: David Gustafsson: out (lower body), Kyle Connor: out (knee), Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press