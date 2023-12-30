San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado

San Jose Sharks (9-24-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (22-11-3, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks are looking to break their seven-game slide with a victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado is 22-11-3 overall and 14-4-0 at home. The Avalanche have a 13-2-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

San Jose has a 3-15-1 record in road games and a 9-24-3 record overall. The Sharks have a 7-2-0 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won 6-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 19 goals and 37 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has scored three goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Ross Colton: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Artturi Lehkonen: out (neck), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Samuel Girard: out (personal).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press