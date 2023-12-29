Oilers bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Edmonton Oilers (16-15-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-8-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has gone 20-8-4 overall with a 6-2-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a +38 scoring differential, with 113 total goals scored and 75 conceded.

Edmonton has a 6-4-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 16-15-1 record overall. The Oilers have a 16-7-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Moore has 17 goals and nine assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored four goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 15 goals and 21 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has four goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Oilers: Dylan Holloway: out (knee), Sam Gagner: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Fanti: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press