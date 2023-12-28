Kings visit the Golden Knights following Kempe’s 2-goal performance

Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -126, Kings +106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-1 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas is 21-10-5 overall and 8-3-2 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a +20 scoring differential, with 120 total goals scored and 100 conceded.

Los Angeles is 20-7-4 overall with a 6-1-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have an 18-0-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 4-1 in the last meeting. Kempe led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Karlsson has scored 14 goals with 17 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has 13 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Kaedan Korczak: out (lower body), Logan Thompson: day to day (upper body), Adin Hill: out (undisclosed), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), Keegan Kolesar: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press