Kings host the Sharks after Byfield’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (9-22-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-7-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -357, Sharks +280; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks after Quinton Byfield scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames.

Los Angeles has gone 19-7-4 overall with a 5-1-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have an 11-3-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

San Jose has a 9-22-3 record overall and a 2-8-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have committed 142 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kings won the last meeting 4-1. Byfield scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored 13 goals with 18 assists for the Kings. Byfield has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has four goals and 19 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: day to day (illness), Ryan Carpenter: out (mid-body), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Calen Addison: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Givani Smith: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press