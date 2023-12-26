Vegas takes losing streak into matchup with Anaheim

Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-21, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -214, Ducks +175; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has gone 12-21 overall with a 2-6-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 12-4-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas is 8-2-2 against the Pacific Division and 21-9-5 overall. The Golden Knights have an 18-2-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Ducks won the previous meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has eight goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Pavel Mintyukov has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has scored 15 goals with 24 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower-body), Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles).

Golden Knights: Kaedan Korczak: out (lower body), Logan Thompson: day to day (upper body), Adin Hill: out (undisclosed), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), Keegan Kolesar: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press