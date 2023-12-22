Kraken head to the Ducks in Pacific Division action

Seattle Kraken (11-14-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-20, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division opponents meet when the Anaheim Ducks play the Seattle Kraken.

Anaheim is 12-20 overall and 2-5-0 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks are 8-17-0 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Seattle has a 3-4-3 record in Pacific Division play and an 11-14-9 record overall. The Kraken have gone 5-3-5 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Vince Dunn has four goals and 21 assists for the Kraken. Will Borgen has six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, six penalties and 17 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kraken: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body).

Kraken: Jared McCann: day to day (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: out (leg), Andre Burakovsky: out (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press