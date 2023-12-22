Flames look to keep win streak going, visit the Kings

Calgary Flames (14-14-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-7-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles is 18-7-4 overall and 4-1-1 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have allowed 68 goals while scoring 101 for a +33 scoring differential.

Calgary has a 14-14-5 record overall and a 5-2-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames are 3-8-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored nine goals with 18 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has scored eight goals with 15 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Walker Duehr: day to day (illness), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press