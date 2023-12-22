Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

San Jose Sharks (9-21-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-9-3, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a four-game losing streak, play the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver has a 22-9-3 record overall and an 8-4-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks have a +44 scoring differential, with 128 total goals scored and 84 conceded.

San Jose has a 9-21-3 record overall and a 2-7-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks have gone 6-12-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Sharks won the previous matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has scored 15 goals with 31 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Jacob MacDonald has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Carson Soucy: out (foot), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Sharks: Ryan Carpenter: out (mid-body), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Calen Addison: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press