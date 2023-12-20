Soccer star Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start in February View Photo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault will start Feb. 5, a Barcelona-based court said Wednesday.

Alves is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona night club in December 2022. The former Barcelona right back has been in pre-trial jail since January. His requests to be released on bail have been rejected because the court considered him a flight risk.

Alves has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had consensual sex with the accuser. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said there was enough evidence to open a trial.

State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence. The lawyers representing the alleged victim want him to spend 12 years behind bars.

The 40-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

