Seattle tries to stop road losing streak, visits Los Angeles

Seattle Kraken (10-14-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -173, Kraken +144; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken travel to the Los Angeles Kings looking to break a five-game road skid.

Los Angeles has an 18-6-4 record overall and a 4-0-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have conceded 66 goals while scoring 100 for a +34 scoring differential.

Seattle has a 2-4-3 record in Pacific Division play and a 10-14-9 record overall. The Kraken have a 2-3-3 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kings won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored 13 goals with 16 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Kraken: 2-4-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Kraken: Justin Schultz: day to day (upper body), Jared McCann: day to day (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: out (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: out (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press