Flames bring road losing streak into game against the Ducks

Calgary Flames (13-14-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-19, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will try to stop their four-game road skid in a matchup with the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 12-19 overall with a 2-4-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have gone 8-15-0 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Calgary is 13-14-5 overall and 4-2-1 against the Pacific Division. The Flames have gone 4-8-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has scored eight goals with 15 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.8 penalties and 16.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Mason McTavish: day to day (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Walker Duehr: day to day (illness), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press