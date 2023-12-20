San Jose takes losing streak into matchup with Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (16-13-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Arizona Coyotes as losers of three in a row.

San Jose has a 6-7-2 record in home games and a 9-20-3 record overall. The Sharks have given up 125 goals while scoring 67 for a -58 scoring differential.

Arizona is 5-8-2 on the road and 16-13-2 overall. The Coyotes have a 12-5-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Coyotes won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has three goals and 18 assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Matias Maccelli has six goals and 17 assists for the Coyotes. Alexander Kerfoot has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jan Rutta: day to day (illness), Ryan Carpenter: out (mid-body), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Calen Addison: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Vladislav Kolyachonok: out (lower body), Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Sean Durzi: day to day (lower body), Barrett Hayton: out (upper body), Travis Boyd: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press