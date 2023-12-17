Anaheim takes losing streak into game against New Jersey

Anaheim Ducks (10-19, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-11-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -272, Ducks +215; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to end a five-game slide with a victory against the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey has a 6-6-1 record in home games and a 16-11-1 record overall. The Devils have a 7-4-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim has a 10-19 record overall and a 5-9-0 record in road games. The Ducks have gone 6-16-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 13 goals and 10 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 14 goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-9-0, averaging two goals, three assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral muscle), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Tomas Nosek: out (upper body), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Mason McTavish: day to day (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press