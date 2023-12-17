Colorado and San Jose square off in Western Conference play

San Jose Sharks (9-18-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (18-10-2, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -299, Sharks +235; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks meet in Western Conference action.

Colorado has an 18-10-2 record overall and an 11-4-0 record on its home ice. The Avalanche have a 13-2-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

San Jose has a 9-18-3 record overall and a 3-12-1 record in road games. The Sharks serve 10.2 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in the league.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 2-1 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 12 goals and 31 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has scored three goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has nine goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Joel Kiviranta: day to day (illness), Artturi Lehkonen: out (neck), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Samuel Girard: out (personal).

Sharks: Ryan Carpenter: out (mid-body), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press