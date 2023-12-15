US businesswoman Michelle Kang acquires London City Lionesses View Photo

LONDON (AP) — American businesswomen Michelle Kang has acquired the London City Lionesses in English soccer’s second division.

The deal announced on Friday follows an agreement in May, when Kang entered into a partnership with the owner of French club Lyon to form an international multi-team women’s soccer organization.

It was not said how much Kang paid for the Lionesses.

“I see tremendous possibility in this team and look forward to helping the club and the players reach their highest potential,” she said. “I want to inspire young female athletes to keep playing and see a future for themselves in the sport they love.”

Kang is also the majority owner of the Washington Spirit from the National Women’s Soccer League. She is aiming to build the “preeminent female sports organization in the world,” a statement read.

“This deal is a continuation of Kang’s mission to create a level playing field between men and women in football.”

The Lionesses were established in 2019 by founder Diane Culligan.

“I am thrilled to be handing over the reins to Michele,” Culligan said. “Her leadership, drive and determination will continue to pave the way to achieving growth and sustainability in the women’s game.”

