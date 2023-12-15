Seattle takes on Los Angeles following Yamamoto’s 2-goal performance

Los Angeles Kings (16-6-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-14-7, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Los Angeles Kings after Kailer Yamamoto’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Kraken’s 7-1 win.

Seattle has a 10-14-7 record overall and a 2-4-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have gone 4-3-4 in one-goal games.

Los Angeles is 2-0-1 against the Pacific Division and 16-6-4 overall. The Kings are 9-3-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 14 goals and five assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Justin Schultz: day to day (upper body), Andre Burakovsky: out (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (lower body).

Kings: Arthur Kaliyev: day to day (illness), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press