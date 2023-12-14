Ducks take losing streak into game against the Rangers

Anaheim Ducks (10-18, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (19-7-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks look to end their four-game slide with a victory against the New York Rangers.

New York has a 9-3-0 record in home games and a 19-7-1 record overall. The Rangers have an 8-4-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Anaheim has a 10-18 record overall and a 5-8-0 record on the road. The Ducks have committed 155 total penalties (5.5 per game) to rank first in the league.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 16 goals and 22 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 14 goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-9-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: out (undisclosed), K’Andre Miller: day to day (personal), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Mason McTavish: day to day (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press