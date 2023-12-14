Arizona brings losing streak into matchup with San Jose

San Jose Sharks (9-17-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-13-2, fifth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to end a four-game skid when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

Arizona has an 8-5-0 record in home games and a 13-13-2 record overall. The Coyotes are 4-5-2 in games decided by one goal.

San Jose is 3-11-1 on the road and 9-17-3 overall. The Sharks have gone 6-9-2 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has scored nine goals with 11 assists for the Coyotes. Michael Carcone has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has scored nine goals with 15 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has three goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Vladislav Kolyachonok: out (lower body), Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Jack McBain: out (lower body), Sean Durzi: day to day (lower body), Barrett Hayton: out (upper body), Travis Boyd: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Sharks: Ryan Carpenter: out (mid-body), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: day to day (mid-body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press