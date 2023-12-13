Jets visit the Kings in Western Conference play

Winnipeg Jets (16-9-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-5-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -181, Jets +150; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Winnipeg Jets in Western Conference action.

Los Angeles has a 16-5-4 record overall and a 5-4-3 record on its home ice. The Kings are 15-0-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Winnipeg is 16-9-2 overall and 8-4-1 in road games. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Kings won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored nine goals with 17 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has scored nine goals with 19 assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Arthur Kaliyev: day to day (illness), Vladislav Gavrikov: day to day (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Jets: Kyle Connor: out (knee), Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press