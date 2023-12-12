Islanders take on the Ducks following overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (10-17, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (13-7-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Anaheim Ducks after the Islanders defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

New York has a 7-3-5 record in home games and a 13-7-7 record overall. The Islanders have given up 85 goals while scoring 82 for a -3 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 5-7-0 in road games and 10-17 overall. The Ducks are 6-13-0 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has nine goals and 20 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mason McTavish has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 1-9-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ryan Pulock: out (lower body), Sebastian Aho: out (undisclosed), Adam Pelech: out (upper body).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Mason McTavish: out (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press