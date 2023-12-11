Jets visit the Sharks on 4-game winning streak

Winnipeg Jets (16-8-2, first in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the San Jose Sharks seeking to build upon a four-game win streak.

San Jose is 8-17-3 overall and 5-6-2 in home games. The Sharks have committed 118 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Winnipeg has an 8-3-1 record in road games and a 16-8-2 record overall. The Jets have an 8-4-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has nine goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Mike Hoffman has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has nine goals and 19 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ryan Carpenter: out (undisclosed), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out (upper-body).

Jets: Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (lower body), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press