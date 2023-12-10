Metropolitan Division-leading New York visits Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (18-6-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -129, Kings +108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers play the Los Angeles Kings.

New York has an 8-2-0 record at home and an 18-6-1 record overall. The Rangers have a 15-2-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Los Angeles has an 11-0-1 record on the road and a 16-4-4 record overall. The Kings have scored 91 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Rangers. K’Andre Miller has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Trevor Moore has 13 goals and nine assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: out (undisclosed), Barclay Goodrow: day to day (upper body), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press