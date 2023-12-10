Sharks take on the Golden Knights following overtime win

San Jose Sharks (8-17-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (18-5-5, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -347, Sharks +272; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks after the Sharks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in overtime.

Vegas is 18-5-5 overall and 6-2-2 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have allowed 64 goals while scoring 92 for a +28 scoring differential.

San Jose has a 2-6-0 record in Pacific Division games and an 8-17-2 record overall. The Sharks have gone 6-3-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won 5-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Karlsson has 12 goals and 14 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Fabian Zetterlund has scored eight goals with four assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Adin Hill: day to day (lower-body), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), Alec Martinez: out (lower body).

Sharks: Ryan Carpenter: out (undisclosed), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press