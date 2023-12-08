Kings visit the Islanders after Byfield’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (16-4-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-7-7, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the New York Islanders after Quinton Byfield’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Kings’ 4-0 win.

New York has gone 5-3-5 at home and 11-7-7 overall. The Islanders have a 3-1-4 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Los Angeles is 16-4-3 overall and 11-0-0 in road games. The Kings have a 15-0-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has scored nine goals with 14 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has eight goals and 16 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-1-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kings: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (undisclosed), Adam Pelech: out (upper body).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press