Los Angeles visits Montreal after Danault’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Montreal Canadiens after Phillip Danault’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Kings’ 4-3 overtime win.

Montreal has gone 6-7-1 at home and 11-11-3 overall. The Canadiens are 10-3-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Los Angeles is 15-4-3 overall and 10-0-0 on the road. The Kings are 8-1-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Kings won the last matchup 4-0. Danault scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored seven goals with 14 assists for the Canadiens. Jake Evans has five assists over the last 10 games.

Trevor Moore has 12 goals and nine assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Jordan Harris: out (lower body), David Savard: out (hand), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body), Alex Newhook: out (lower body).

Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press