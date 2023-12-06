Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (10-15, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks look to end a four-game slide when they take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Chicago has a 3-6-1 record at home and a 7-16-1 record overall. The Blackhawks have a 7-3-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Anaheim has gone 5-6-0 on the road and 10-15 overall. The Ducks lead the league with 141 total penalties (averaging 5.6 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Dickinson has scored eight goals with five assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Mason McTavish has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-9-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 5.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out (lower body), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Mason McTavish: out (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

