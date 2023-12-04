Islanders and Sharks take the ice for out-of-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (6-17-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (10-7-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the San Jose Sharks will play in a non-conference matchup.

New York has a 4-3-4 record at home and a 10-7-6 record overall. The Islanders have gone 3-1-4 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

San Jose is 6-17-2 overall and 1-11-0 on the road. The Sharks have a -53 scoring differential, with 47 total goals scored and 100 allowed.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has seven goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Fabian Zetterlund has seven goals and three assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Mathew Barzal: day to day (illness), Sebastian Aho: out (undisclosed), Adam Pelech: out (upper body).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: day to day (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Filip Zadina: out (upper body), Ty Emberson: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press