Avalanche bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (10-14, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks as losers of three games in a row.

Colorado has an 8-2-0 record in home games and a 15-7-2 record overall. The Avalanche rank sixth in league play with 108 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

Anaheim is 10-14 overall and 5-5-0 on the road. The Ducks have a 6-12-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen has scored nine goals with one assist for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 14 goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Cale Makar: day to day (undisclosed), Artturi Lehkonen: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Samuel Girard: out (personal).

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press