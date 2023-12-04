Kings play the Blue Jackets after Byfield’s 2-goal performance

Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Quinton Byfield scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Columbus has a 6-7-1 record at home and an 8-14-4 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 4-0-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Los Angeles has a 14-4-3 record overall and a 9-0-0 record on the road. The Kings have an 8-3-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 13 goals and five assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Trevor Moore has 12 goals and eight assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Cole Sillinger: day to day (upper body), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (knee), Damon Severson: out (oblique).

Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press