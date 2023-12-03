San Jose visits New York after Duclair’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (6-16-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (17-4-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -468, Sharks +350; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the New York Rangers after Anthony Duclair scored two goals in the Sharks’ 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

New York has a 7-2-0 record at home and a 17-4-1 record overall. The Rangers have a 7– record in games decided by one goal.

San Jose has a 6-16-2 record overall and a 1-10-0 record on the road. The Sharks have a 4-9-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 12 goals and 18 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Mike Hoffman has scored six goals with two assists for the Sharks. Luke Kunin has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: out (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Filip Zadina: out (upper body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out (upper-body), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press