Colorado visits Los Angeles after Byram’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -128, Avalanche +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Los Angeles Kings after Bowen Byram scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Los Angeles is 13-4-3 overall and 4-4-3 in home games. The Kings have gone 8-1-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Colorado has gone 7-4-2 on the road and 15-6-2 overall. The Avalanche have allowed 66 goals while scoring 85 for a +19 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Byram led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has eight goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 22 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Artturi Lehkonen: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Samuel Girard: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press