Ducks bring losing streak into home matchup with the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (15-6-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-14, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche after losing eight in a row.

Anaheim is 4-9-0 in home games and 9-14 overall. The Ducks have gone 6-12-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Colorado is 15-6-1 overall and 7-4-1 on the road. The Avalanche have a +19 scoring differential, with 82 total goals scored and 63 conceded.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won 8-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 14 goals and eight assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has seven goals and 27 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has scored eight goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.9 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Artturi Lehkonen: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Samuel Girard: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press