Ducks take losing streak into home matchup against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (11-6-2, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-13, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Ducks -110, Capitals -112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to break a seven-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals.

Anaheim has a 4-8-0 record in home games and a 9-13 record overall. The Ducks have a 6-11-0 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Washington has an 11-6-2 record overall and a 4-2-1 record on the road. The Capitals have a 2-1-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has scored five goals with seven assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower-body), Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (upper body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), T.J. Oshie: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press