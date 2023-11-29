Bruins host the Sharks on losing streak

San Jose Sharks (5-15-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to break a three-game skid when they play the San Jose Sharks.

Boston is 7-1-1 in home games and 14-4-3 overall. The Bruins have a 7-0-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

San Jose is 0-9-0 on the road and 5-15-2 overall. The Sharks rank 10th in the league serving 10.9 penalty minutes per game.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Bruins won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has scored nine goals with nine assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has four goals and 12 assists for the Sharks. Mike Hoffman has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Filip Zadina: out (upper body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Tomas Hertl: day to day (mid-body), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press