Kings play the Capitals following Moore’s 2-goal showing

Washington Capitals (10-6-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Washington Capitals after Trevor Moore’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Kings’ 4-0 win.

Los Angeles has a 4-3-3 record at home and a 13-3-3 record overall. The Kings have a 9-2-3 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Washington has a 3-2-1 record in road games and a 10-6-2 record overall. The Capitals have a 2-1-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore has 11 goals and eight assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and seven assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: out (undisclosed), Blake Lizotte: day to day (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Matthew Phillips: day to day (lower body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), T.J. Oshie: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press