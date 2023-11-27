Vancouver plays Anaheim after Boeser’s 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (9-12, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks after Brock Boeser’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Canucks’ 4-3 loss.

Vancouver is 14-7-1 overall with a 6-3-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have a 9-4-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Anaheim is 2-3-0 against the Pacific Division and 9-12 overall. The Ducks have a -15 scoring differential, with 58 total goals scored and 73 conceded.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boeser has 15 goals and nine assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has scored six goals and added nine assists over the last 10 games.

Mason McTavish has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Pius Suter: out (undisclosed), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Carson Soucy: out (foot), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press